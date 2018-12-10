Doncaster Rovers complete signing of Irish forward

Have your say

Christmas has come early for Doncaster Rovers after the club completed the signing of forward Kieran Sadlier.

Sadlier has signed an 18 month contract after departing Cork City at the end of the Republic of Ireland season.

The 24-year-old will join up with Rovers from January 1 after reportedly rejecting interest from other League One sides.

He said: “It means a lot to have signed.

“I’ve done well over the past 18 months in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to joining Doncaster.

“Grant has seen that I’ve been doing well and tracked my progress, we’ve been talking for a while and agreed on a deal.

“I like to get on the ball and score goals, I want to play with a smile on my face and work hard for the team.”