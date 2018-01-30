Doncaster Rovers complete loan deal for Republic of Ireland international defender

Doncaster Rovers have signed Preston North End defender Andy Boyle on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old has been drafted in following a triple injury blow to Rovers' defensive ranks which has seen Andy Butler, Mathieu Baudry and Joe Wright all ruled out for a minimum of a month each.

He trained with Rovers today and will be part of the squad to travel to Portsmouth this weekend.

Boyle has struggled to break into the Preston side since joining from Dundalk in the League of Ireland, whom he helped to three league titles and a remarkable run to the group stages of the Europa League.

And he admits he is relishing the prospect of game time with Rovers.

"I'm really looking forward to coming here and getting some game time, i want to play as many games as possible and try to climb higher in the table," he said.

"I'm fit and ready and if the manager picks me, it makes it easier that we've got a game coming up straight away and it's a big game to have as my debut."

Rovers are to continue their hunt for further a further defensive recruit into transfer deadline day on Wednesday.