Doncaster Rovers: Competition for Herbie Kane’s services is only increasing admits Grant McCann

Grant McCann admits there is greater potential for a club to rival Doncaster Rovers for Herbie Kane’s services as long as he continues to star for the club.

The on loan Liverpool midfielder put Rovers ahead with a 35 yard drive on the stroke of half time as they went on to beat Blackpool 2-0 at the Keepmoat on Tuesday night.

It was a fifth goal in five games for the 20-year-old, who has impressed greatly so far this season.

His loan expires in January and there is concern his performances will mean clubs in loftier positions will be interested – though Rovers have long stated their confidence he will remain at the Keepmoat until the end of the season.

McCann knows the competition for his signature is only increasing week by week.

“Every week there’s 20 or 30 scouts here,” he said.

“I don’t know whether they’re watching Herbie Kane or just watching the game.

“What I do know is that I’ve got a good rapport with Liverpool. They will want to make the right call on his career.

“The right call on Herbie is for him to remain here.

“But as you know if someone is on fire and scoring goals then, as I know ever so well with the club I was at previously, they go to bigger clubs.

“You cannot help that.”

McCann believes Kane has what it takes to make it as a Premier League footballer, if he is given the chance to do so.

“It’s a big question,” McCann said when asked if he thought Kane could become a regular in the top flight.

“He’s got all the tools to be, definitely.

“He plays on the front foot, he’s aggressive in his press. He’s got some ability.

“But I know how difficult it is for these young lads to break through.

“He’s got the right attitude and temperament to have a great career.”

John Marquis scored Rovers’ second in the win, which was the club’s first at home against Blackpool since moving to the Keepmoat almost 12 years ago.