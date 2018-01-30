Doncaster Rovers close in on second defensive signing

Doncaster Rovers will confirm the signing of a Premier League defender on Wednesday, we understand.

The centre half trained with the club yesterday alongside fellow new loanee Andy Boyle, whose switch from Preston North End was confirmed on Tuesday evening.

And both will be in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth.

The second new arrival had been on loan at a League Two club – making 25 appearances – only to be recalled when Rovers showed interest following the triple injury blow suffered to the defensive ranks last week.

Andy Butler, Mathieu Baudry and Joe Wright have all been ruled out for at least the next month, leaving the club without a recognised senior centre half.

Ferguson doubled his efforts in searching for defensive reinforcements after Wright suffered broken ribs against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland international Boyle confirmed his loan until the end of the season yesterday and set his sights on regular appearances after finding game time hard to come by at Preston.

“I’m really looking forward to coming here and getting some game time, i want to play as many games as possible and try to climb higher in the table,” he said.

“I’m fit and ready and if the manager picks me, it makes it easier that we’ve got a game coming up straight away and it’s a big game to have as my debut.”

The second player to arrive this week has made close to 100 Football League appearances during spells on loan with three different clubs.

n Darren Ferguson will learn the nature of any potential punishment from his Football Association charge on Wednesday morning.

Ferguson attended a hearing in London on Tuesday after being charged with improper conduct following comments made about match officials following the draw with Plymouth Argyle.