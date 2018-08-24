Doncaster Rovers: Can John Marquis rattle Portsmouth again? 

John Marquis will be hoping to be the scourge of Portsmouth yet again tomorrow.

The Doncaster Rovers marksman has netted four times in his last three last appearances against his former club.

Pompey are aiming to equal their best ever start to a league season by making it five wins in a row.

But they are well aware of the threat posed by Marquis, who spent two months on loan at Portsmouth during the 2013-14 campaign – and took some stick from sections of the Fratton Park faithful.

The 26-year-old also played under Pompey’s management duo of Kenny Jackett and Joe Gallen at Millwall where he broke into the first team as a teenager.

“I happen to think John has done brilliantly for Doncaster,” said Gallen ahead of this weekend’s game.

“He’s been on loads of loans prior to settling. The best thing for him was to get a lot of experience and play plenty of games – and he has found a home at Doncaster and settled.

“He’s a big player for them, very aggressive, has a lot of energy, doesn’t know when he is beaten, can head it into the net and score a variety of goals.

“Truth be told, at Millwall he was young and the club was in the Championship. He still played and scored some goals when he was in, but there were other options as well.

“Sometimes with centre-forwards they need more time to develop and when they get to 25, 26 or 27 there's a maturity, experience and confidence. Things can really gel at that age.

“For a centre-forward who is aged maybe 21-22, you can see they have the potential but cannot quite put it all together – and I think that's where John was.

“He definitely always had the potential and is very much Doncaster’s danger man.

“We have been talking about him and it’s a tall order to keep him quiet for the whole of the game.

“He will give the defence a good run for their money because he’s very aggressive and will be up for it, for sure.”

Doncaster are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Portsmouth.