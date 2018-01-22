Doncaster Rovers: Butler injury puts blockers on Alcock departure

Darren Ferguson has put on hold Craig Alcock’s departure from Doncaster Rovers after Andy Butler’s injury blow.

The centre half suffered an apparently severe hip injury during Saturday’s draw at Shrewsbury Town.

And while admitting he will examine the loan market for options, Ferguson says he can no longer afford to allow Alcock to leave the club.

The versatile defender had lined up a loan move – understood to be with a League Two outfit – until the end of the season which was set to be confirmed early this week. Ferguson had been keen to do all he could to assist Alcock in finding a new employer beyond the end of this season.

With the full prognosis on Butler yet to be determined, Alcock will remain with Rovers and could do so for the rest of the season when his contract with the club will expire.

“Given Andy Butler is injured it won’t be happening,” Ferguson told The Star.

“It was Craig Alcock who was going out but it look definitely that he won’t be going anywhere at the moment.

“He can play anywhere – left back, right back, centre back, in a back three.

“I have to see how long Buts is going to be but it’s not looking good at the moment.

“He’s felt it in his hip. If it’s a kick then it’s okay but it’s a muscle problem so he’s definitely out for Tuesday.”

Ferguson was set to look to the loan market over the weekend but does not believe he will bring in a new face before Tuesday’s derby at Scunthorpe United.

Issam Ben Khemis also suffered an injury at Shrewsbury, with Ferguson fearing ligament damage.