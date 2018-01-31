Doncaster Rovers: Butler excited about Rovers evolution after signing new deal

Have your say

Andy Butler says he is excited about the prospect of continuing to help the development of this Doncaster Rovers side after signing a new 18-month deal.

The club captain yesterday committed his future to Rovers until at least the summer of 2019.

And he says he is looking forward to seeing where the next 18 months take this young Rovers side.

“We’ve got a young squad and we’ve got some good senior pros here as well,” Butler said.

“If we keep the mixture right then it’s going to look good for the future.

“A lot of the kids are finding their feet now in League One and we can help them as well. Copps, John, Rowey, Craig, Willo, Frenchie – we’ll help them develop.”

The 34-year-old has made more than 160 appearances for Rovers since arriving from Sheffield United, initially on loan.

Next season will be his fifth with his hometown club.

And the Balby-born defender insists he had no hesitation in re-signing.

“The gaffer came to me just before Christmas, said I’d been very good for him and he wanted me to stay,” Butler said.

“I’m delighted. It’s my hometown club so I just wanted to get it done.

“The gaffer, Gavin Strachan and everyone have been great with me.

“I never thought I’d play for this club so to get my chance and spend so long here, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Butler is currently sidelined with a knee ligament injury and will miss at least the next six weeks.

As part of covering for the absence of Butler, Mathieu Baudry and Joe Wright, Rovers yesterday completed the loan signing of Burnley defender Tom Anderson for the rest of the season.

Striker Liam Mandeville joined League Two promotion hopefuls Colchester United on loan.

Darren Ferguson was handed a £1,000 fine after pleading guilty to a Football Association charge of improper conduct following comments made about match officials.