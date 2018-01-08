Doncaster Rovers: Boss Darren Ferguson raps ref but says FA Cup defeat was side’s own fault

Darren Ferguson said Doncaster Rovers only had themselves to blame for their FA Cup exit at the hands of Rochdale.

But the Scot was left flabbergasted by referee Andy Woolmer’s performance in Rovers’ 1-0 third round defeat.

“We’ve got to score at least one goal given the amount of chances we created,” said Ferguson, whose side were below par in the first half but dominated the second period.

“It’s disappointing obviously.

“We’ve got no one else to blame but ourselves.

“Certainly the officials could have helped us but we’ve got to be scoring at least one to get something out of the game and get a replay at least.

“Today was a big day not just for keeping the momentum going but also in terms of the added revenue which we need.

“Now it’s gone and we have to start again.”

Woolmer waved away four Rovers penalty appeals but Ferguson was most critical of his decision only to yellow card Jimmy McNulty for a high tackle on John Marquis after just 37 seconds.

“Coppinger’s [penalty appeal] is a blatant push, it’s a definite penalty in my opinion and a poor decision,” said Ferguson.

“For me the worst decision was after a minute, the lad has to be sent off.

“It’s an absolutely disgraceful tackle, the state of John’s leg. Plus we’ve got two strikers clean through.”