Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson charged by the FA for referee comments

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson has been charged by the FA for improper comments and/or bringing the game into disrepute following comments made to the media after his side’s game against Plymouth Argyle.

He has until 6pm on Monday to respond.

Rovers were denied a clear penalty by referee Andy Haines in the dying moments of Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

In a post-match interview, Ferguson described officials in the EFL as “unfit” and labelled the standard of refereeing as “disgusting”.

Asked what he would like the FA to do, Ferguson responded “shoot them”.

Ferguson apologised for his “tongue-in-cheek” remark on Sunday and said he does not advocate violence against officials.