Doncaster Rovers: Blackburn Rovers game postponed

Doncaster Rovers' home game against Blackburn Rovers on March 24 has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Promotion-chasing Blackburn have seen three players named in squads for the upcoming international break with a further two selected in provisional squads.

Skipper Charlie Mulgrew has been selected for Scotland, Corry Evans will feature for Northern Ireland and goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler has received a call from Canada.

Both Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams have been named in a provisional 30 man squad for Republic of Ireland.

Once a club receives three international call-ups, they are able to request a game is postponed.

The calling off of this fixture means Rovers will have played only once in 20 days by the time they visit Blackpool on March 30.

It also means they will play seven matches in April.