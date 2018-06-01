Doncaster Rovers: Best season yet for John Marquis

He may not have hit the goalscoring heights of the previous season but John Marquis thought he was better in his second campaign for Doncaster Rovers.

The striker – who became a father for the first time earlier this year – netted 25 goals as Rovers secured promotion from League Two in his first season at the club after joining from Millwall.

He followed up with 15 in the most recent campaign but believes his overall performances were better and showed his continued improvement.

“That first season, we scored so many goals and we were so free-scoring that I think whoever was the regular striker would have been able to get 20-plus goals,” he told The Star.

“I felt like my performances were very good that season but I do actually feel I’ve been better this season.

“I’ve taken on a lot more responsibility on the pitch.

“The gaffer has given me that trust where I’ve got to be more mature and I lead the line as a proper number nine.

“That is where I think I do best, when I’m doing that.

“On top of that I just need to get chances to take them.

“There were games when we didn’t create many and I went on a long run of not scoring

“But my performances were good and I was helping the team. It turned around in January-February time and the goals started going in more regularly for me.”