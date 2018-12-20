Doncaster Rovers: Ben Whiteman salutes ‘selfless’ James Coppinger ahead of legend’s 600th Rovers appearance

Ben Whiteman has hailed James Coppinger’s ‘selflessness’ ahead of the veteran’s latest Doncaster Rovers milestone.

Coppinger is in line to make his 600th appearance for Rovers against Oxford United at the Keepmoat Stadium this weekend.

The 37-year-old continues to demonstrate his value on the pitch and is currently joint top of the League One assists table with Fleetwood Town's Ashley Hunter (nine).

And Whiteman has also explained why Coppinger’s contribution and conduct off the pitch commands the total respect of his teammates.

"I get on well with Copps, we're very close," said the 22-year-old midfielder.

“He's just a top bloke.

"I can't speak highly enough of him.

"If you ever need anything, you go and speak to Copps.

"We have a little bit of banter. We play ping pong a lot and he always loses, and takes a little bit to heart.

"I look up to him massively. He's been a great pro.

"If I can have half the career that Copps has had I would be very pleased.

"But it's not just that, it's the things that he does off the pitch.

"Last week he was sorting out all the Christmas boxes for the homeless. He did that off his own back.

"He's got his ProMindset business of the field as well.

"Copps is all about helping other people and I can't speak highly enough of him."

Rovers are going in search of a fifth successive win and seventh victory in eight games against an Oxford side that has lost just once in their last 15 games.

Joe Wright and Niall Mason remain sidelined through injury.