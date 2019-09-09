Doncaster Rovers: Ben Whiteman determined to lead from the front
Ben Whiteman is relishing the opportunity to lead from the front with Doncaster Rovers this season.
The 23-year-old was handed the captaincy by Darren Moore prior to the start of the season and has delivered a string of excellent performances so far this term.
It was Whiteman who scored from the spot as Rovers secured victory over Rotherham United on Saturday - their third consecutive win in the league.
"I'm enjoying it a lot," he said when asked about the captaincy.
"It's a privilege to wear the armband.
"Even though I didn't wear the armband last season I still felt like a senior member of the team.
"It's nice to be rewarded with the captaincy alongside Copps [club captain James Coppinger].
"I learn off him all the time in training. I thought again he was different class on Saturday.
"I'm growing, I'm still only 23.
"I love the game and I love learning off the manager and the experienced players.
"I've got the captain's armband but you need 11 leaders on the pitch.
"All the young lads that have come in are leaders, they're good characters and we bounce off each other.
"I try to lead from the front and hopefully the other lads follow."