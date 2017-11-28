Doncaster Rovers: Beestin urged to put in graft to make most of talent

The hard work starts now for Alfie Beestin insists Doncaster Rovers team mate Matty Blair.

Beestin starred after coming off the bench at half time on Saturday, helping Rovers complete a superb turnaround to beat MK Dons with the 20-year-old having a hand in both goals.

Matty Blair

Blair says the youngster’s abilities have never been in question and now he needs to make sure he puts in the hard work to ensure he makes the most of them.

“I remember saying it before that this lad has got some great ability, as well as some of the others we’ve got,” Blair told The Star. “Their time will come.

“Alfie had a great 45 minutes but now he needs to work even harder and make that position his own.

“He’s more than capable of doing it so it’s down to him as a player.

“We know he’s got the ability it’s just now he’s got to show it more.

“Hopefully he will and for the benefit of us as lads, the football club and himself.”

Beestin is likely to be handed another chance to impress when Rovers visit Rochdale tonight in the Checkatrade Trophy.

One of the two goals he created on Saturday was scored by Blair, who was keen to turn the attention on the former Tadcaster Albion forward.

Blair himself spent the build-up to Saturday’s win in the spotlight following his incredibly open interview over his struggles with grief since the death of his brother Ross in the summer.

His honesty has been widely praised and he says the reaction to the interview has been overwhelming.

“It’s been pretty good hasn’t it,” he said.

“Being honest, I came in thinking it was just a football interview and we talked about other things.

“I can’t thank everyone enough. The reaction I’ve had since has just been incredible.

“It’s overwhelming actually, the support I’ve had.

“I just think, as I said then, that I’m in one of the best places I could possibly be in and I truly mean that.”