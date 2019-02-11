The psychological edge of beating play-off rivals Peterborough United was not lost on Grant McCann.

But Doncaster Rovers’ boss has now urged his team to take full advantage – by following it up with victory at home to Southend United tomorrow.

Rovers leapfrogged Posh into sixth spot following an incident-packed 3-1 victory and have two games in hand on their main play-off rivals.

“It was definitely an important win from a psychological point of view,” said McCann.

“And that was without me building it up beforehand to the players.

“Yes, it was another game at home and obviously we wanted the three points.

“But psychologically it’s a bit of a boost for us to be in the top six with a couple of games in hand.

“They mean nothing if you don’t win them though.

“That’s the next opportunity for us.”

McCann told Rovers fans at last week’s Meet The Owners evening that he felt his side could still compete for a top two finish.

Second-placed Barnsley are currently 12 points clear of Rovers having played one game more.

“We’ll see how far we can go,” said McCann, following Saturday’s win.

“Barnsley and Luton are flying.

“We’ll just try and win as many games as we can.

“If we win on Tuesday then we’re bang on target in this 12-game cycle. That’s the task for us.”

McCann, meanwhile, denied any wrongdoing in the build-up to Kieran Sadlier’s controversial third goal.

Peterborough thought Rovers should have returned the ball from a throw-in after goalkeeper Conor O'Malley rolled the ball out of play to allow for treatment for Joe Ward – who was already off the pitch.

“I’ve got no idea what they were complaining about to be honest,” said McCann.

“O’Malley’s kicked the ball off the pitch but one of their players was off the pitch, so we had no idea why he kicked it off the pitch.

“My boys did the right thing, simple as that.

“It’s a mistake from their goalkeeper, nothing to do with our boys.”