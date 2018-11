Doncaster Rovers: Away trip lined up for FA Cup second round if Rovers win replay against Chorley

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers will travel to either Mansfield Town or Charlton Athletic if they beat Chorley in their FA Cup replay next week.

Monday night’s second round draw saw Rovers potentially drawn away at League One rivals Charlton or League Two side Mansfield, provided they can negotiate their way through a second attempt against sixth tier Chorley.

Charlton – who beat Rovers 2-0 earlier this month – came from behind to earn a replay from their trip to Mansfield on Sunday after Toby Stevenson cancelled out CJ Hamilton’s opener for the Stags.

Rovers will host Chorley on Tuesday, November 20 following their 2-2 draw at Victory Park on Sunday.

Second round ties will take place on the weekend beginning November 30.

Draw in full

Guiseley v Fleetwood Town

Bury v Luton Town

Wrexham v Newport County

Tranmere or Oxford City v Southport

Southend or Crawley v Barnsley

Shrewsbury or Salford City v Scunthorpe

Solihull Moors v Blackpool

Chesterfield or Billericay v Grimsby

Peterborough v Aldershot Town or Bradford

Swindon v Woking

Maidstone v Hampton & Richmond or Oldham

Lincoln v Carlisle

Morecambe or Halifax Town v AFC Wimbledon

Plymouth v Oxford or Forest Green Rovers

Barnet or Bristol Rovers v Stockport

Rochdale v Portsmouth

Walsall v Sunderland

Accrington Stanley v Ebbsfleet or Cheltenham

Mansfield or Charlton v Chorley or Doncaster

Sutton or Slough v Gillingham or Hartlepool