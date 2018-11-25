Doncaster Rovers ‘are one of the best sides in League One’ insists Grant McCann

Grant McCann believes Doncaster Rovers demonstrated they are among the elite in League One with the performance in the derby draw with Barnsley.

Rovers were unfortunate not to have taken all three points from Oakwell after an excellent performance against a Reds side looking for a sixth straight league win.

Reiterating his assertion that Rovers have nothing to fear from any side in the third tier, McCann is confident his side are building momentum from two wins and a draw in their last three matches.

"We've played against Peterborough, Portsmouth, Sunderland and now we've played against Barnsley," McCann said.

"I said at the start of the year there's nothing to fear in this league, there really isn't.

"We showed on Saturday that we're one of the best in the league in my opinion.

"We just need everything to click.

"We need to make sure we keep believing in ourselves.

"I've told the players that. To keep believing in themselves.

"If people want to write you off, no problem. Use it as fuel.

"But there's a long way to go and we're still right in the mix."

Though pleased with the positive performance from his side, McCann still thinks his players can believe in themselves more.

And he is confident added belief would ensure Rovers turn positive play into more goals.

"I think the boys do believe in themselves, they really do," McCann said.

"But once they get that wee bit more belief - I think there's more to come from them - then we can go on a run in this league, like we showed in the month of September.

"We can do it again and we can propel ourselves right back into the top six."

