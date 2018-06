Have your say

Doncaster Rovers have been inundated with applications for the managerial vacancy mere hours after the resignation of Darren Ferguson.

It is understood the club had received in excess of 50 applications by early Tuesday morning after Ferguson's surprise departure late on Monday night.

Bookmakers have installed former Bradford City boss Stuart McCall as the early favourite with current Belles manager Neil Redfern also high in the betting.

