Doncaster Rovers: Andy Williams signs for Northampton Town

Andy Williams has joined League Two side Northampton Town following his release by Doncaster Rovers.

The striker's three-year association with Rovers was brought to an end following the conclusion of the season and he has opted to join the recently relegated Cobblers on a two-year deal.

In a statement, Williams expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his time with Rovers.

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone involved at Doncaster Rovers Football Club," he said.

"I really enjoyed my rollercoaster of a three years in Yorkshire. Moving north was a big decision for my family and I but we have met some great people in a beautiful part of the country.

“From all the staff at Cantley Park to the staff at the ground I want to say a massive thank you for making me feel so welcome and at home.

Also to my team-mates over the three years. I really have met some of the nicest people I have had the pleasure to play with in my career and consider so many of them now as true friends.

“Finally a huge thank you for the support the fans have given over the rollercoaster last three season for the team and I.

"I have some amazing memories thanks to them and their song for me is definitely the best song I have heard fans sing about me. Thank you.

“I wish everyone at the club all the best in the future and I will always follow the progress, even from afar.”

Williams scored 29 goals in 106 appearances for Rovers after rejecting a contract extension at Swindon Town in the summer of 2015.

The 31-year-old was made available for transfer last summer but boss Darren Ferguson opted to withdraw his name from the list after Williams impressed during pre-season.

However, he would make only 13 appearances and score one goal due to injury and finding himself out of favour.

"I'm delighted to join Northampton Town," Williams told the club's official website.

"I've done my homework on both the club and [manager] Dean Austin and I am delighted to sign, I am very excited about what next season could bring,

"I am fortunate to be joining a really good squad. Hopefully I can help the squad turn things around and bounce back to League One straight away as we did at Doncaster a few years ago.

"I hope I will bring goals to the team. I like to think I've got good movement, I know where the back of the net is and I am a big believer in not leaving anything out on the pitch.

"I had a frustrating season with injury last season with Doncaster but generally I have been really fit throughout my career. I can't wait for pre-season to start so I can put the frustration of last season behind me. I am fully fit and have been for a while and am desperate to get going.

"I had a few offers made to me but I was looking for a club that I felt had genuine promotion chances and this moved ticked all the boxes for me.

"After meeting Dean Austin that convinced me this was the right move for me."