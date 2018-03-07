Doncaster Rovers: Andy Butler faces potential delay in injury return

Andy Butler may face a delay in his return from a knee injury after making slow progress on his recovery so far.

Butler suffered ligament damage in January’s draw at Shrewsbury Town and had been expected to be pushing for a return over the next couple of weeks.

But the 34-year-old went for a scan on Tuesday to determine if he has healed sufficiently to step up his comeback.

Boss Darren Ferguson has already ruled him out of Saturday’s trip to Southend United.

“Andy has gone for a scan on it to see where we’re at,” Ferguson told The Star.

“It’s a normal procedure.

“The outcome we’ll know today In terms of whether we crack on and let him get on with it or we need to do a little bit more work on it.

“Andy is still feeling the injury a little bit.

“He’s probably not got to the level we thought he might do.

“He’s not going to be fit for Saturday.”

Ferguson confirmed both Joe Wright and Mathieu Baudry are now fit to start games.

And that could prove timely with on loan centre half Andy Boyle still doubtful for the weekend.

Boyle suffered a groin strain during the defeat at Rotherham United and Rovers will not discover until later in the week whether he is cleared to play on Saturday.

“We’ll wait on Andy Boyle until Thursday,” Ferguson said. “He would have missed the game against Bury that was called off.

“He felt his groin against Rotherham. We were aware of it but when Wright came on for Tom Anderson, I didn’t really want to be changing two centre halves.

“He carried on okay but the fact he felt it during the game meant there could have been a bit more damage after it, which was the case.”

Tom Anderson will continue his recovery from a damaged cheekbone with parent club Burnley but is set to return to Rovers in around three weeks.

Alfie Beestin will return to training on Monday after making a rapid recovery from an ankle injury.