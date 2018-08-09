Doncaster Rovers: Ali Crawford ‘out for a while’ with knee ligament injury

Ali Crawford will be out for an undetermined length of time with a medial knee ligament injury.

The 27-year-old midfielder - a summer addition from Hamilton Academical - picked up the injury during the early stages of last weekend’s 3-2 win at Southend United.

Crawford missed a large chunk of last season with a knee ligament injury but Rovers boss Grant McCann insists his latest issue is a new problem.

McCann initially thought he could be without Crawford for four months but told the media today that the diagnosis is not as bad as first feared.

“We’re going to be without Ali Crawford for a while,” said McCann.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought, which is good and a positive.

“Timescale wise we’re not sure.

“He’s in the hands of our physio who is top class and I’m sure he he’ll have him back as soon as possible.

“We don’t think it’ll be too long but I don’t want to put a timescale on it.”

Crawford came off in the 77th minute at Roots Hall and reported feeling something in his knee after the game.

McCann refuted the suggestion that the injury might have been picked up during his medical with Rovers.

“He had an old injury at Hamilton but the one he’s got at the minute is a new one so he’s really unfortunate,” said McCann.

“It was a nothing tackle in the first half at Southend so he’s done brilliant to carry on.

“It’s a medial ligament thing.

“We’ve got him on some strong injections and he needs two or three courses of them.

“We’ll see how he rehabs after them. We’re quite confident.

“Credit to him for playing on. It shows how tough a character he is.”

Crawford’s misfortune is likely to present an opportunity to Matty Blair or loan signing Herbie Kane for this weekend’s visit of Wycombe Wanderers to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Deadline day is expected to play out without any further incomings or outgoings - but McCann has not ruled out the possibility of replacing Crawford either in the loan or free agent market.