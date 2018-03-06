Doncaster Rovers: Alfie Beestin set for training return after remarkably quick return from injury

Have your say

Alfie Beestin is set to return to training well ahead of schedule next week after a rapid recovery from an ankle injury.

The Rovers forward had initially been ruled out for two months after damaging his ankle in a heavy challenge with Rotherham United's Richard Wood last month.

But boss Darren Ferguson revealed the 20-year-old will be back in training on Monday and should be fit for the clash with Bradford City a week later.

"Beestin is coming along magnificently well," Ferguson told the Free Press.

"We feel he will be fit for the Bradford game.

"It's huge.

"The first scan showed an injury but we now feel that was an old injury which means the timescale comes right down.

"I think at the time we said six to eight weeks.

"If things go to plan we're looking to get him out training next week.

"That is a big bonus for us. He's been doing very well for us. He's a good player."

Beestin started nine out of the last ten matches for Rovers after impressing on his call into the side.

Fellow forward Andy Williams will be in the squad for Saturday's trip to Southend United, Ferguson has confirmed.

Williams has been out since November with an ankle injury but is ready to return and add to Ferguson's attacking options.

"Andy is different and especially now the pitches have turned, he gives you that physicality," Ferguson said.

"He is different to what we've got.

"And him and John Marquis always seem to enjoy playing with each other.

"It's another option up front.

"It is a case of finding the right ways to win a game of football at the minute because all the pitches have turned."