Doncaster Rovers: Alfie Beestin joins Chesterfield to fight for his future

Alfie Beestin's loan to Chesterfield will be pivotal in determining whether he is offered a new contract at Doncaster Rovers according to boss Grant McCann.

Beestin has switched to the National League outfit for a month, joining Rovers team mate Alex Kiwomya who has extended his own loan spell into January.

The 21-year-old has struggled for game time this season under McCann who is keen to use the opportunity of a loan to fully assess the young forward's potential.

"This loan has put him to a club close to us," McCann said.

"I know Martin Allen, I know what he's doing with Alex Kiwomya.

"We can watch him before we make any decision on a new deal for Alfie.

"It's good we can see him in a better environment than under 23 games, in the National League.

"We'll see how he handles that and we'll make a decision on Alfie further down the line.

"I think Alfie could probably go and play at League Two level, 100 per cent, but I think it was more important that he plays games rather than what standard he's at.

"He's a good club and Martin Allen will play him there."

McCann admits it has been difficult for Beestin to dislodge team mates from the starting XI this season.

Despite featuring regularly for Rovers last term, Beestin has managed only six appearances this season with his three starts all coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

McCann feels the lack of game time has resulted in a drop in standards from the forward.

"I think in terms of Alfie, he's found it very difficult with the form of the forwards," McCann said.

"Paul Taylor hasn't played much and that's five players for him to try and dislodge and we know Matty Blair can play in that position.

"I felt a bit frustrated for Alfie because he trains every day, he's a great kid, he's got so much ability but he's just found it difficult and we've seen the standards dropping a little bit week after week.

"I believe he was good last year for Doncaster but it's a big step from Tadcaster to League Two to League One in such a short space of time.

"Maybe he's found that difficult."

McCann believes Beestin's versatility is perhaps damaging his chances of feature for Rovers rather than aiding - as is the form of rivals for any of those positions.

He said: "The trouble with Alfie is that he probably needs to find a position he's going to play in.

"I think he can play good in a lot of positions but we want him to play in one position really well.

"In terms of our shape, he can probably play anywhere in the midfield three or in the wide front areas.

"Unfortunately for him, people have been in good form."