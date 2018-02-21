Doncaster Rovers: Alex Kiwomya ‘now capable of playing a full game’

Alex Kiwomya is fit enough to play a full 90 minutes for Doncaster Rovers, Darren Ferguson believes.

The striker made his first start for the club on Saturday in the 3-0 win over Fleetwood Town and marked the occasion with his first goal.

The 21-year-old managed 72 minutes before being substituted but Ferguson is confident Kiwomya would have been capable of playing the full game.

“I think he could have done it Saturday,” he told The Star.

“He looked far better in the latter part of the game than I thought. His running didn’t change.

“He is very explosive so he takes probably longer to recover but I thought his recovery was very good. He kept looking strong.

“I thought he was excellent on Saturday, very good on the ball.

“His goal was a real poacher’s goal which is not something he’s used to.

“I was absolutely delighted for him. He could have possibly stayed on for 90 but there was no point in risking him.

“An hour we felt he could do, and after an hour I thought he looked strong. I probably think he’s ready for 90.”

Sheffield-born striker Kiwomya has made superb progress since his return to training after his battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome which robbed him of the first six months of his Rovers career.

Kiwomya is in line to start Saturday’s trip to Rotherham United and could be a key man for Rovers who are likely to be put under a lot of pressure by their on-form promotion-chasing neighbours.

Ferguson said: “Alex is going to be important in most games now.

“He’s a good player and he’s now got confidence.

“The fans have taken to him really well and they can see what he gives us.

“For me, when you’ve had an injury for that long - and Luke McCullough is the same - you get through the first few games easily on adrenaline.

“It’s when you get to four or five, you probably have to look at it again.

“But it’s so far, so good with those two.”