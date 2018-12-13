Doncaster Rovers aiming to be the greatest showmen this festive period

Grant McCann is determined to send Doncaster Rovers fans home happy with some pre-Christmas entertainment at the Keepmoat.

Rovers host neighbours Scunthorpe United on Saturday, followed by Oxford United the following week as the busy festive period begins to ramp up.

And McCann says entertainment is the order of the day as his side look to continue their impressive run of recent form.

“The home games are very important for us,” McCann said. “Although we have been good away from home recently as well.

“We want to make sure every time we play here we put a good show on for the fans and make sure they enjoy what they see.

“If we don’t win, then we make sure we give everything to win.

“We love to entertain, that is one thing we love to do. We want to make sure the fans are enjoying what they see.

“And then get the right result at the end of it.”

Rovers have won their last three matches, are unbeaten in six and have kept four clean sheets during that run as they prepare to welcome rivals Scunthorpe for Saturday’s derby clash.

With noticeable improvement in recent weeks, McCann's message is simply keep doing what you’re doing.

“I think it comes from confidence and players believing they can do certain things,” he said.

“Last weekend I felt in the first half we got into some good areas of the pitch but probably gave the ball up too easily which is where Bristol Rovers’ chances came from.

“We’ve been working on aspects where we think we can be better this week and on areas where we think Scunthorpe can hurt us.

“Ultimately we’ve been working on us and making sure we continue what we're doing.”