Doncaster Rovers 3 Wycombe Wanderers 0: Clinical Rovers make it two wins from two

Doncaster Rovers maintained their encouraging and entertaining start to the season with an eye-catching win against Wycombe Wanderers.

Mallik Wilks and John Marquis both scored for the second game running, while sandwiched in between was a first senior goal for centre back Joe Wright.

Wilks, just like he was in last weekend's 3-2 victory at Southend, proved to be quite the showman again, while on-loan Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane impressed on debut.

Rovers made an encouraging start but it was the visitors who should have gone ahead after seven minutes when Adebayo Akinfenwa failed to nod home Joe Jacobson's cross from point blank range.

Andy Butler and Ben Whiteman both went into the book before the half hour, cynically preventing the visitors breaking clear on halfway.

Rovers' best spell of an even first half hour came around the half hour mark. Wilks tested Ryan Allsop's handling before Danny Andrew smashed a 25-yard effort just off target and then cut inside and forced Allsop into a smart save.

Wanderers had their moments and went close just before the interval when Randell Williams' close range effort was blocked by Marko Marosi.

The second period began in open fashion and Wilks fired Rovers into the lead on 55 minutes with an instinctive left foot hit from just outside the area - not dissimilar to his opening day goal at Roots Hall.

Sam Saunders curled an effort just wide for the visitors but Rovers made the game safe with quickfire goals from Wright and Marquis.

Wright found space in the box to finish off a lovely move with aplomb after 78 minutes.

And just two minutes later it was game over when substitute Matty Blair surged forward and played in Marquis who finished at the second attempt.

Rovers: Marosi, Mason (Blair 74), Wright, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Kane, Rowe, Kiwomya (Coppinger 62), Wilks (Taylor 81), Marquis. Subs not used: Lawlor, Anderson, Amos, May.

Wycombe: Allsop, Jombati, Jacobson, Stewart, El-Abd, Saunders (Mackail-Smith 79), Bean (Gape 69), Bloomfield, Morris (Freeman 69), Williams, Akinfenwa. Subs not used: Ma-Kalambay, McCarthy, Thompson.

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Attendance: 7,122 (414)