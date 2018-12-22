Doncaster Rovers 2 Oxford United 2: Last gasp equaliser ends Rovers’ winning run

Oxford United were party poopers at the Keepmoat Stadium as they ended Doncaster Rovers’ winning run with an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Alfie May had looked to have earned a scarcely deserved victory when he came off the bench and found the net in the 90th minute.

But Josh Ruffels curled home an equaliser right at the death to earn Oxford a share of the spoils.

Rovers went ahead against the run of play midway through the first half when Ben Whiteman tucked away a controversial penalty.

Grant McCann’s side never really got going and were pegged back by Gavin Whyte’s equaliser after the break.

James Coppinger’s 600th appearance for Rovers did not go to plan as the veteran slipped over in the build-up to United’s equaliser, allowing Whyte the freedom of the Keepmoat Stadium to fire past Ian Lawlor.

The visitors started in lively fashion and came within a whisker of taking the lead from a corner when Rob Dickie's header was cleared off the line by John Marquis.

Lawlor also had to make smart saves to deny Whyte and Curtis Nelson.

Rovers struggled to find their rhythm but went ahead on 20 minutes when referee Alan Young spotted an infringement from a corner and Whiteman confidently stroked home the resultant penalty - the home side's first shot on goal.

Marcus Browne immediately struck the post from a tight angle in response, while Marquis headed Coppinger's cross just wide and Ali Crawford's effort on the stroke of half time was deflected over the bar.

Oxford again looked more of a threat upon the re-start and made it count on 64 minutes when, from a free-kick, the impressive Whyte was played into space and drilled home.

Lawlor made himself big to block Marcus Browne’s effort and Nelson saw an attempt from point-blank range deflected just wide as United pushed for a second.

Rovers thought they had snatched all three points when Marquis’s ball into the box fell to May and he swept home from close range.

But, from a free kick, Ruffels had the last laugh when his shot went in off the post.

Rovers: Lawlor, Cummings, Anderson, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Kane, Crawford (Rowe 73), Coppinger (May 84), Wilks, Marquis. Subs not used: Marosi, Blaney, Amos, Blair, Taylor.

Oxford: Eastwood, Hanson, Nelson, Dickie, Ruffels, Mousinho, Henry, Brannagan, Whyte, Browne, Mackie (Garbutt 88). Subs not used: Mitchell, Smith, Raglan, Long, McMahon, Little.

Referee: Alan Young

Attendance: 7,425 (470)