Doncaster Rovers 2 Lincoln City 1: Jon Taylor the hero as Rovers make it back-to-back wins
Substitute Jon Taylor grabbed his first goal for Doncaster Rovers to ensure they made it back-to-back wins by beating Lincoln City.
Taylor struck seven minutes from time after brilliant work by fellow sub Kazaiah Sterling to secure the three points from a highly competitive fixture.
Niall Ennis put Rovers ahead on 13 minutes with a stunning strike only for Jorge Grant to level the scores early in the second half.
