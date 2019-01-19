Doncaster Rovers 2 Burton Albion 2: Tyler Smith at the double but Rovers concede late again

The same old issues reared their head yet again as Doncaster Rovers had to settle for a point against Burton Albion.

Debutant Tyler Smith’s sensational second half brace appeared to have secured Rovers a hard fought come-from-behind victory.

But yet again Rovers conceded in the dying stages as John Brayford popped up with a 90th minute equaliser.

Both of Burton’s goals, both scored by full back Brayford, came from corners.

And Rovers again were guilty of missing good chances – including an open goal from John Marquis.

The draw means Doncaster remain in seventh, although they gained a point on sixth-placed Peterborough United who lost 4-0 at Luton Town.

Marko Marosi returned in goal with Ian Lawlor not even on the bench, while Tommy Rowe replaced Herbie Kane in midfield.

Rovers were surprisingly second best for the majority of the first half as the visitors looked sharper both with the ball and without it.

Burton’s opener, after eight minutes, was just reward for their lively start.

Lucas Akins had already headed a good chance wide and hit the post from a tight angle before a corner was flicked on at the near post for Brayford to cleverly hook a shot past Marosi.

Rovers thought they had been handed a much-needed lifeline after 15 minutes when referee Paul Marsden pointed to the spot for handball. However, following Burton’s protestations, the official overturned his decision and ruled that it was in fact Rowe who handled.

Mallik Wilks went closest for Rovers when he drifted inside and forced a save from Bradley Collins but it was the relentless visitors who posed the bigger threat and Marosi had to block efforts from Akins and Stephen Quinn.

Boss Grant McCann introduced Alfie May and Sheffield United loanee Smith for Rowe and Wilks at half time in an attempt to get his side firing.

And it took just under ten minutes for Smith to make his mark when he drifted away from his marker to superbly head home Danny Andrew’s whipped in cross from the left.

Burton were still a threat but Rovers should have taken the lead on 66 minutes when James Coppinger sent Marquis clear but, after rounding Collins, inexplicably spooned his shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Minutes later Marquis broke clear down the right and picked out Coppinger but he swivelled in the box and sent his shot inches wide.

Rovers had the upper hand now and they turned the game on its head on 75 minutes when Coppinger sent Smith clear and the youngster kept his composure to fire past Collins.

But there was yet another sting in the tail for Rovers when, from another corner, Brayford converted from close range in the last minute of normal time.

Rovers: Marosi, Blair, Anderson, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Crawford, Rowe (May 46), Coppinger, Wilks (Smith 46), Marquis. Subs not used: Jones, Lewis, Mason, Sadlier, Greaves.

Burton: Collins, Clarke (Miller 89), Brayford, Buxton, Hutchinson, Allen (Wallace 55), Quinn, Fraser (Templeton 80), Akins, Harness, Boyce. Subs not used: Bywater, Turner, Sbarra, Fox.

Referee: Paul Marsden

Attendance: 7,202 (318)