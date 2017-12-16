Doncaster Rovers 1 Oldham Athletic 1: Rovers pegged back by Wellens' Latics

Yet another late goal cost Doncaster Rovers victory against Richie Wellens' Oldham Athletic.

Eoin Doyle's close range finish in the 88th minute cancelled out Andy Butler's second half header.

Butler had made a vital goalline clearance during an even first half and his goal looked like sending Rovers on their way to a much-needed victory.

But Oldham finished the game stronger and will claim they were worth a point.

The draw means Doncaster remain in 18th place, three points above the drop zone.

James Coppinger and Harry Toffolo missed out through injury and were replaced by Alfie May and Tyler Garratt.

It was the visitors who came closest to breaking the deadlock midway through an even first period. A powerful run by right winger Tope Obadeyi created an opening for Gaevaro Nepomuceno whose shot from inside the area was blocked superbly on the line by the covering Butler.

John Marquis, who was industrious and involved in most of Rovers' better moments, had earlier struck two decent efforts wide.

The home side's best chance of the half came on 25 minutes when Alfie May was sent clear by Alfie Beestin but his shot was kept out impressively by Johny Placide.

Both sides cancelled each other out for the remainder of the first half and the game re-started in similar fashion before Rovers grabbed the lead from a set piece on the hour mark.

Tommy Rowe curled over a freekick from the left and Butler rose impressively to head home via the underside of the bar - and if there was any doubt that the ball crossed the line it eventually went in off defender Anthony Gerrard.

After going ahead Rovers lacked composure on the ball and Oldham pressed for an equaliser. Doyle flashed an effort wide and substitute Craig Davies went close when he was allowed to turn in the box but fired just past the far post.

The Latics kept pressing and their pressure paid off late on when a cross from the left was flicked on by Davies and Doyle prodded home.

Rovers: Lawlor, Mason, Wright, Butler, Garratt (Baudry 83), Houghton, Whiteman (Kongolo 77), Rowe, Beestin, Marquis, May (Mandeville 69). Subs not used: Marosi, Amos, Baudry, Kongolo, Ben Khemis, Longbottom.

Oldham: Placide, Wilson, Bryan, Gerrard, Hunt (McLaughlin 63), Fane, Gardner, Nepomuceno (Davies 62), Obadeyi (Holloway 74), Byrne, Doyle. Subs not used: Wilson, Clarke, Green, Flynn.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)

Attendance: 7,831 (851)