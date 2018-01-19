Darren Ferguson explains what Doncaster Rovers must do at Shrewsbury to stand any chance of extending their unbeaten run

Doncaster Rovers will, first and foremost, have to match Shrewsbury Town’s work ethic if they are to extend their unbeaten run beyond this weekend.

Those are the sentiments of boss Darren Ferguson ahead of tomorrow’s testing trip to face League One’s surprise package.

Paul Hurst’s second-placed side, tipped to be among the relegation favourites before a ball was kicked, have defied the odds by not only setting the pace but, thus far, lasting the course.

Shrewsbury also boast the best home record in the division, having won 10 out of 12 at the New Meadow.

Rovers travel to Shropshire in good form themselves, unbeaten in six league games. But Ferguson knows his team must be at their most energetic best to compete with Hurst’s all-action promotion challengers.

“They’re a good team. The one thing you’ve got to do is match their work ethic,” said Ferguson.

“The manager there has done a good job and he’s got a group of lads there that work their socks off.

“They’ll be at it and they’ll be in your face. So it’ll be a tough game.

“They gave us a tough game here. I thought a draw would have been the right result on that night but they scored late on.

“They do score a lot of late goals which I think is testament to their team spirit.

“We’ll prepare as best we can and I’ll pick a team that hopefully can get a result.”