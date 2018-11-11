Chorley v Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from 2-2 draw in FA Cup tie

It was an afternoon of FA Cup frustration for Doncaster Rovers as they were taken to a replay by sixth tier Chorley – and had to twice come from behind to earn the honour.

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at Victory Park.

IAN LAWLOR 6

A steady performance on only his third start of the season, one lit up with a superb acrobatic stop from Adam Blakeman’s late free kick.

NIALL MASON 5

A sloppy afternoon from the typically reliable full back. He was presented with plenty of space in front of him was struggled to be effective in attacking areas.

TOM ANDERSON 5

Dealt with the physical side of the game well but looked very vulnerable under pressure.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Not as typically commanding but a decent enough performance from the veteran.

DANNY ANDREW 5

A poor afternoon for Andrew whose delivery and passing was well below his usual standard. He offered Rovers’ most promising route forward but couldn’t make it could.

MATTY BLAIR 5

Struggled to get on the ball and make the runs that are expected of him. Replaced with Alfie May at half time.

BEN WHITEMAN 7

Excellent in the middle of the park, consistently finding time and space to play passes forward. A very good performance.

HERBIE KANE 7

His passing accuracy may not have been as strong as normal but he dug Rovers out of a potentially very deep hole.

JAMES COPPINGER 5

Got into positions on the flanks and helped push Rovers forward after dropping in midfield for the second half but his quality was not as high as usual.

JOHN MARQUIS 5

No where near as commanding as you would have expected, missed a couple of decent chances and struggled to work his own opportunities.

MALLIK WILKS 5

Had a hard time up against big Meppen-Walter but really should have put Rovers 2-1 up when clear through. Was shut out of the game well by Chorley.

SUBS USED

ALFIE MAY 5

Lively but no particularly dangerous performance coming off the bench. Missed a good chance but struggled to get into threatening positions.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Danny Amos, Shane Blaney, Ali Crawford, Issam Ben Khemis, Will Longbottom.