Chorley 2 Doncaster Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers are headed for a replay in the FA Cup first round and needed to come back from behind twice to do so against sixth tier Chorley.

Herbie Kane’s first two goals in senior football proved vital for Rovers as they recovered from a pair setbacks on what was ultimately a poor outing in Lancashire.

It was a disastrous start for Rovers are they fell behind inside two minutes.

The Achilles heel of set pieces continues to hamper Grant McCann’s side and Chorley took advantage with Josh O’Keefe heading home Adam Blakeman’s corner.

Rovers responded well and were level nine minutes later.

Kane found Marquis who saw his shot well saved by the impressive Matt Urwin, only for the rebound to fall to Kane who fired in from close range.

Rovers looked to be establishing control but their play was all too sloppy, which prevented them from turning pressure into real threat.

Mallik Wilks really should have put them ahead when racing onto a through ball, but he hesitated in taking his shot and his eventual effort struck the post.

And it was a miss that was ultimately rued two minutes later as Chorley went back in front.

The ball dropped on the edge of the box for towering centre half Courtney Mappen-Walter who swiped a shot which went in off the post.

As expected, Rovers dominated play in the second half but found clear cut opportunities few and far between.

Their task was aided when Matt Challoner was sent off for a late and high challenge on Kane.

The foul looked to have been well inside the box but referee Ross Joyce awarded a free kick.

Rovers continued to be frustrated but finally found some joy 12 minutes from time.

Kane found space 20 yards out and curled a wonderful effort into the top corner.

Rovers pushed for the winner with Marquis and Alfie May both going close while Ian Lawlor produced an acrobatic save to keeper out a Blakeman free kick.

But the score remained deadlocked, setting up the replay.

Chorley: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Meppen-Walter, Glynn (Whitham 74), O'Keefe (Cottrell 27), Carver, Almond (Anson 64), E Newby. Subs: A Newby, Wilson, Jordan, Eccles.

Rovers: Lawlor; Mason, T Anderson, Butler, Andrew; Blair (May 46), Whiteman, Kane; Wilks, Marquis, Coppinger. Subs: Marosi, Amos, Blaney, Crawford, Ben Khemis, Longbottom.

Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland)

Attendance: 3,239