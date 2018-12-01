Charlton Athletic v Doncaster Rovers: Confirmed teams

Tommy Rowe has been handed his first start in three months as Grant McCann makes two changes for the FA Cup clash with Charlton Athletic.

Matty Blair has also come back into the starting XI with James Coppinger sitting out entirely while Ali Crawford drops to the bench.

McCann had suggested he would rest one particular players and, as expected, it is Coppinger that sits out.

It is expected that Blair will line up in Rovers’ front three after impressing in that position against Chorley in the previous round.

Charlton: Phillips, Dijksteel, Marshall, Clarke, Reeves, Sarr, Ajose, Lapslie, Maloney, Hackett-Fairchild, Stevenson. Subs: Steer, Blumberg, Sarpong-Wiredu, Morgan, Kennedy.

Rovers: Lawlor; Mason, T Anderson, Butler, Andrew; Kane, Whiteman, Rowe; Blair, Marquis, May. Subs: Marosi, Amos, Cummings, Crawford, Taylor, Beestin, Wilks.

More to follow.

