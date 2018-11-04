Familiarity breeds contempt – and the same old story is stoking nothing but frustration regarding Doncaster Rovers.

Yet again we are left to discuss a catalogue of familiar failings that ensured another disappointing defeat which continues the slide away from the impressive start to the season.

STAR MAN: Herbie Kane

Failing to make a bright start count, conceding eminently preventable goals, a worrying fragility.

Rovers fell to a third consecutive defeat – a fifth in seven league matches – as they folded in a 15 minute spell during the first half of their trip to Charlton Athletic.

Winning was all too easy for a Charlton side that have struggled to do just that on a consistent basis so far this season. The Addicks did not have to be particularly good before or after taking the lead in order to get the better of Rovers.

The most worrying aspect of that is the ‘after’ part.

After falling behind, first to Joe Aribo’s close range finish and then to Karlan Grant’s header, Rovers looked a beaten side, despite having the best part of an hour to mount a comeback.

The failure to fight, to continue to craft, graft and attack with real purpose was something new. However great the odds against Rovers have grown in matches this season, they have ploughed on with a real determination to claw something back.

Grant McCann spoke afterwards of a lack of belief from his side. It was clear to see

And, given the overall lack of form from his side, the new sight of Rovers surrendering to their fate so quickly was hardly a promising sign that the turning point is coming soon.

YET MORE DEFENSIVE WOE

Two goals conceded. Two soft, easily prevented goals.

The set piece Achilles heel struck again, 18 minutes in.

Tom Anderson had produced a commanding header from a corner but unfortunately powered the ball onto his own bar rather than behind. And he was slow to react, allowing Aribo to latch onto the loose ball and finish with ease from close range.

The second goal was a horror show all round for Rovers.

Lyle Taylor was given all the space he needed to cut back onto his right foot and send a ball towards the back post from the left.

Andy Butler completely misjudged the flight of the ball, allowing Grant to move away and line up a header which he sent on goal.

Marko Marosi stuck out a hand to repel the ball but there was little strength or conviction in his stop, and the ball nestled into the sidenetting.

It was not just in the goals that Rovers looked defensively weak. There was a vulnerability throughout.

Charlton consistently clipped balls over the top or into channels, specifically looking for Grant, who worked off the shoulder of Tom Anderson and spun away quickly.

Anderson could not cope with Grant’s runs and it put Rovers on the back foot more often than not.