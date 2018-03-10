Can Craig Alcock come in from the cold and win new deal at Doncaster Rovers?

Craig Alcock could yet win a new deal at Doncaster Rovers.

The 30-year-old, whose contract expires this summer, had appeared to be on his way out of the club.

Ferguson had lined up a loan move for the former Yeovil Town, Peterborough United and Sheffield United defender - and was keen to do all he could to help him find a new employer beyond the end of this season.

Rovers’ subsequent centre back injury crisis jettisoned the move.

Alcock has made just four league starts this season but three of those have come since January 27 and he has impressed at right back in Rovers’ last two games.

And Ferguson, at least publically, has not ruled out offering him fresh terms.

“Craig and Rowe I’ve worked with the longest, in terms of my previous club (Peterborough),” said Ferguson.

“I always know what I’m going to get out of Craig. Steady. Very steady. And that’s a compliment.

“Sometimes with players you know you’re going to get a seven or eight [out of ten] and he’s generally there.

“He’s now playing at right back and he’s done well.

“Craig is very much one who needs that first couple of games and then when he gets that confidence he becomes a very consistent player - and I’m hoping that’s the case.

“If he ends up cementing that position and being very consistent then, of course, he would have a better chance of continuing at the club, there’s no doubt about that.”