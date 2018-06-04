BREAKING: Darren Ferguson leaves Doncaster Rovers

Darren Ferguson has left his position as Doncaster Rovers manager, the club has announced.

The shock announcement from Ferguson came late on Monday night via a statement issued through the League Managers' Association.

Ferguson wrote: "Following recent discussions and meetings with the board I have decided to resign from my position as manager of Doncaster Rovers Football Club.

"I’m disappointed to have made this decision as I have enjoyed my time at the club and was looking forward to the new season, but I felt I had no alternative.

"I would like to thank the board for the opportunity and I am grateful to the players, staff and fans for their support. I wish the club all the best in the future."

Rovers themselves confirmed the news minutes later, releasing a statement of their own which read: "Following conversations between the board of Doncaster Rovers and Darren Ferguson, the club can confirm that we have parted ways.

"The board intends to start the recruitment process for the new football manager immediately, and will provide a further update in 24 hours."

Ferguson took charge of Rovers in October 2015 but could not prevent relegation to League Two, which came after a 17 match winless run under his tenure.

He guided the club back into League One at the first attempt and oversaw a season of consolidation back in the third tier.

The cracks have shown over the last few months however with Ferguson hinting at his unease at talks over the club's playing budget for next season.

The 46-year-old stated he does not see himself as a League One manager and repeatedly asserted the club needs to progress.

He departs the Keepmoat following a 32-month and 145 match tenure. In that time Rovers won 58 matches, drew 35 and lost 52.

