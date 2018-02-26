Better late than never: Harry Gregg deserves a knighthood - 60 years on

Have your say

An online petition has been launched to secure a knighthood for Harry Gregg, the former Doncaster Rovers goalie who was one of the heroes of Manchester United’s Munich air disaster of 1958.

Gregg was at Doncaster from 1952 to 1957 before being signed by Matt Busby.

He survived the crash and managed to free himself from the burning rubble to pull fellow passengers clear.

Gregg was back in action within two weeks in for United as the club beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0.

Today he has a foundation set up in his name which promotes grass roots football and community cohesion.