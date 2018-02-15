A date to remember for Ipswich Town fans - but not for 8,000 Doncaster Rovers supporters

Doncaster Rovers were the victims of the biggest away win of the Championship season on this day, seven years ago.

They were beaten 6-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium by Ipswich town, for whom Connor Wickham scored a hat-trick.

Wickham, pictured playing for England Under-21s v Norway at the Proact Stadium, Chesterfield a year later, went on to have two loans spells at Sheffield Wednesday.

FACTSPOT: The massacre of Rovers was the first time Ipswich had scored six away from home since the 6-0 hammering of Swindon Town at the County Ground in April 1999.