Doncaster Rovers: Win for Peterborough United sends race for play-offs down to final day

Doncaster Rovers will be forced to determine their own destiny in the race for the League One play-offs after Peterborough United cut the gap to sixth down to two points.

An impressive 3-2 win for Peterborough at automatic promotion chasing Portsmouth on Tuesday night ensured the battle for sixth spot will not be decided until the final day of the regular campaign.

Rovers remain in the driving seat, with a victory in their last game against Coventry City enough to guarantee sixth place.

And Peterborough – managed by former Rovers boss Darren Ferguson – must win at home against Burton Albion if they are to have any chance of sneaking into the final play-off place.

But Posh did what they needed to do on Tuesday by beating Portsmouth.

Peterborough raced into a two goal lead with strikes from Lee Tomlin and Ivan Toney, only for Ben Close and Christian Burgess to level the score in the second half.

But Toney netted again to hand Posh the win and pile pressure on Rovers ahead of their meeting with Coventry on Saturday evening.

A draw in the game would have all but guaranteed Rovers’ place in the play-offs due to a much superior goal difference – one that means Peterborough must win on Saturday regardless of the result at the Keepmoat.

Peterborough’s win ended Portsmouth’s hopes of a top two finish and ensured Luton Town and Barnsley are promoted to the Championship.