Doncaster Rovers 'will need big seasons from young talent if success is to come'
Doncaster Rovers’ ever-improving crop of exciting talent will need to produce big seasons if the club is to replicate the success of last term.
That is the verdict of veteran forward James Coppinger as he enters a summer of transition with the club continuing their search for a new manager following Grant McCann's departure to Hull City.
The improvement of the likes of Ben Whiteman last season was vital for Rovers as they reached the League One play-offs.
Coppinger has backed the midfielder to continue his development along with Joe Wright and Ian Lawlor, who both toiled through injury-hit campaigns.
“I feel like they're the ones that will help us be successful like Ben Whiteman, Joe Wright, Ian Lawlor – people like that who have stepped up to the mark and taken responsibility,” Coppinger said.
“I feel like if they have good seasons, we've signed a few new lads and I'm sure we'll get more as well and a couple of loans in.
“We've got a good nucleus of a squad with young lads coming through.
“I feel like if they have good seasons and they stay fit we could be successful.”
Meanwhile, Rovers have confirmed that only the East Stand at the Keepmoat will be opened for home supporters for the pre-season friendlies with Huddersfield Town and Hull City on July 24 and 27 respectively. Away supporters will be housed in the North Stand as usual.
Prices for the two friendlies are £10 adults, £5 concessions and £1 for U17s.