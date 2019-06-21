'Doncaster Rovers will always have a place in my heart' - Grant McCann's message to fans after leaving to join Hull City
Grant McCann has sent a message to Doncaster Rovers fans after it was confirmed the manager was leaving to join Hull City.
After a week of rumour and hearsay, it became clear over the past 24 hours that the former Peterborough boss was heading for East Yorkshire after the Tigers made an official approach.
That switch was rubber-stamped early this evening and over an hour after the news was released by Rovers, McCann posted on twitter a ‘thank you’ note to the staff and supporters of the club he took to within a penalty kick of a Wembley Play-Off Final date.
The post read: “Thank you to everyone at Rovers for their support over the past year, it has been a privilege to be able to be your first-team manager.
“We did not secure the promotion we so desparately wanted, but boy did we get close and I am proud of what we all achieved in matching our best ever FA Cup run and going so close in the play-offs.
“It was an incredibly difficult decision to leave because the supporters took Cliff (Byrne, assistant manager) and I into your hearts, but the opportuinity to manage in the Championship is one I felt I had to take.
“Rovers have the staff and the resources to against push for promotion this season, and hopefully go one better – I gave 100% every moment for you, and the excellent players and staff still in place will continue to give their all for you.
“Rovers are a special club and will always have a place in my heart.”