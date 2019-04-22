Tommy Rowe says it is important Doncaster Rovers get back to what has brought them recent success and go all guns blazing from the start against Accrington Stanley tonight.

Prior to the defeat at Sunderland on Good Friday, Rovers had won their previous four matches and scored inside the opening ten minutes of three of those.

And captain Rowe is encouraging his team mates to deliver another fast start

“We’ll need to really push it,” Rowe said.

“We’ll need to come out of the blocks quick, as we did in those four games.

“That has been the key to our success, taking it to teams.

“It’s hard to live with us when we are at our best.

“I’d have liked to have seen more of that from us in the first half at Sunderland but hopefully we can bring it on Tuesday.”

Those three games that featured incredibly fast starts all occurred on home soil where Rovers have lost only twice this season.

In contrast, they have won just once on the road since the turn of the year.

While Rowe admits there is some comfort in playing at the Keepmoat, he insists there is a determination to sort the away form issue as soon as possible.

“It’s difficult to put your finger on it,” he said.

“The obvious one is that we’ve played there for so long and it’s inevitable that you’re going to get comfortable and have a real desire to win there.

“It’s not saying we don’t have that away – we probably have it more because our away form has been poor.

“We're well aware of these that we want to put right.

“They are there for us in black and white. It’s not something we’re hiding from, we need to get better away from home.

“On Tuesday night we will try to keep our home form going because that is going to put us with a great chance of reaching our target.

“And to get the confidence back up because however you lose, it’s not nice and you do take a hit.

“We need to pick each other up, go again, remain positive as we always do and really confident we can go out and give the fans something to cheer about again.”