Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United: 'Didn't flatter us' - Paul Warne's delight as Millers hammer Rovers

Rotherham United's Jamie Lindsay scoring the fifth goal against Doncaster Rovers: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Goals from Mikel Miller, Ben Wiles, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie Lindsay, plus a Dan Barlaser penalty saw the Millers power to victory with lowly Doncaster struggling to make an impression on the game.

Boss Paul Warne said: "We were anxious coming into the game as big favourites and I knew Donny players would be up for it, they played well against Plymouth at the weekend so it was a banana skin waiting to happen.

"It was just about applying our gameplan which we did, we got the ball wide, caused problems, we could have scored goals off crosses and in the end, I normally say the opposite but I didn't think the scoreline flattered us. We could have had more.”

Miller put Rotherham ahead after seven minutes when his corner flew straight over the head of Rovers’ debutant goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

The advantage was increased after 16 minutes when Wiles finished well from eight yards after good work from Michael Smith.

Ogbene curled in a superb effort from the corner of the box after 72 minutes to further strengthen Rotherham’s grip and Barlaser smashed in from the spot four minutes later after Joseph Olowu was adjudged to have brought down Joshua Kayode.