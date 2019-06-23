Doncaster Rovers: Richie Wellens makes position clear on interest in manager's job

Richie Wellens

The current Swindon Town boss was installed as an early favourite in the betting for the race to replace Grant McCann as Rovers boss following the Ulsterman’s departure to Hull City.

But Wellens says he will not be submitting an application at this time as he feels he owes loyalty to Swindon chairman Lee Power and the club's supporters.

In an interview with the Swindon Advertiser, he did however say he would like to manage Rovers in the future.

"I wanted loyalty off of some players towards the end of last season," Wellens said.

"And I think it’d be wrong of me not to show that loyalty back."I’m starting to build my own team now, which is difficult to get.

“We might lose three or four games on the bounce this season, and at that moment I will need the chairman, the players and the fans to support me.

“It’d be wrong of me to walk away at the first opportunity. If I was asked ‘would I like to manage Doncaster Rovers?’ – yes, I would.

“But that’s in years and years to come.

“I’ve got a very good job here, and I’m starting to bond with the supporters. I want that to get stronger, and it’s important that relationship continues to get stronger.”

Wellens admits he can see why he was named as an early favourite for the Rovers job by bookmakers, giving his connection with the club after two spells as a player.

He said: “For bookmakers, it’s an easy one. I’ve played for Doncaster and have got a lot of time for the club.

“I look out for the results at Doncaster, because I had a great time there as a player.

“Grant McCann has done a great job, he’s a young manager that likes to play expansive football – like myself.

“The thing that I’ve got is that I have a good job now. I found out very early in my management career that the most important thing at a football club is the relationship you have with your chairman.

“I had a previous chairman where I had a disastrous relationship (at Oldham) even though I’m quite easy to get on with.

“But I currently have a strong relationship with the chairman (Lee Power), and that relationship is getting stronger as time goes by.

“Lee has been great in pre-season, everything I have asked for he has more or less given me.