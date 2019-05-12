Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from play-off first leg against Charlton Athletic Doncaster Rovers suffered a 2-1 defeat in their play-off semi-final first leg against Charlton Athletic but have hope thanks to Matty Blair’s late goal. Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances in the clash at the Keepmoat. 1. Marko Marosi 6 A real mixed bag from the Slovakian should have done much better for the second goal but also produced some excellent stops to keep Rovers in the tie. Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 2. Matty Blair 7 The fact he popped up in the six-yard box to score in the 87th minute said everything about his attitude and application. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Paul Downing 6 Not at his best. Almost made a costly error just before the opening goal but was bailed out by Marosi. JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Andy Butler 7 Typically no-nonsense and wholehearted in the heart of the Doncaster defence. Left nothing to chance. JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4