Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings as play-off place secured with win over Coventry City
Doncaster Rovers battled to a 2-0 win over Coventry City which booked their place in the League One play-offs.
Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Keepmoat
1. Marko Marosi 6
Had a largely quiet afternoon but made a good reaction save to keep out Hiwula following the re-start.
2. Matty Blair 8
Determined and disciplined display from the makeshift right back. Didnt leave anything out on the pitch.
3. Paul Downing 8
Typically calm and composed at the heart of the defence. Would be a fantastic signing in the summer.
4. Andy Butler 8
Led by example at the back. Did the basics really well and adopted a no-nonsense attitude.
