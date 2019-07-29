Doncaster Rovers: Latest on fates on trialists Jamie Ward, Alex Baptiste and Gael Bigirimana

Trialist Alex Baptiste (right) remains under consideration for a deal at Rovers

Centre half Alex Baptiste, forward Jamie Ward and midfielder Gael Bigirimana all trained with the club last week and feature in Saturday’s friendly with Hull City.

Moore decided on Monday to not proceed with any deal for former Newcastle United midfielder Bigirimana.

But he will take further consideration on experienced pair Baptiste and Ward before confirming their fates.

“We had the three trialists involved and it was a no for Gael,” Moore said. “We’re still giving ourselves 24 hours with Alex and Jamie.

“Those are to areas where we’ve been short in the team so we’ve looked at them.

“We’re just talking with those two at the moment.”

Moore feels the pair would add plenty of experience to the Rovers squad if they were to join, with both having made more than 400 senior appearances apiece.

And he says their nous shone through after they came off the bench.

“They have got that experience,” he said.

“When you saw them both come in the magnitude of that game, you would never have thought that they were both there on a trial basis with the way they performed.

“A large part of that is that there is no mental step with them because of that experience that just came through.”

Moore says Rovers are awaiting the results of a scan on Joe Wright's knee after the defender was forced off through injury – and replaced by Baptiste – midway through the friendly with Hull.

“We sent him for a scan and we get the results back on Tuesday,” Moore said.

“We saw him Monday and he says he feels okay but with these things you have to be cautious.