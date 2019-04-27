Doncaster Rovers: ‘I knew John Marquis would score today’

Grant McCann said the omens were there for a John Marquis goal ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ important draw at Oxford United.

Marquis put Rovers ahead after seven minutes with his 24th goal of the season.

Rovers trained at Cheltenham Town for the third time this season in the build-up to the game – and for the third time Marquis got on the scoresheet.

“I knew he would score today,” McCann said.

“We trained at Cheltenham on Friday. And the other two times we trained at Cheltenham were before Bristol Rovers and Plymouth so it was a nice omen for him to score today.

“We’re pleased with him. It was a great header.

“And he probably could have had one or two more which he is probably disappointed with.

“What he brings to us week in, week out, is phenomenal.”

Rovers were sloppy in the first but, following a switch to a 4-1-4-1 system showed much improved composure on the ball after the break to fight their way back into the game.

McCann said: “We got a wee bit more control, especially playing into the wind because sometimes we found it difficult to try to get out.

“Kieran Sadlier nearly scored straight away after he came on.

“Copps started picking up some clever positions, Mallik came into the game more in that formation.

“I was pleased.”

