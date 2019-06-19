Doncaster Rovers: Hull City 'want to speak to' Grant McCann about manager's job but no approach made so far

The Hull Daily Mail reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Tigers’ owners have placed McCann on their shortlist of candidates to replace Nigel Adkins at the KCOM Stadium.

The report also suggested McCann would be keen to speak to City vice chairman Ehab Allam, who is said to have commenced the interview process for the vacancy.

But despite suggestions they have spoken to the Rovers hierarchy regarding McCann, no formal approach had been made to begin talks with the 39-year-old as of Wednesday evening.

And any approach is set to be rejected out of hand by Rovers who are determined to plot a long term future with McCann at the helm.

The message from the club on Wednesday remained as one of ‘business as usual’ with McCann pressing on with lining up signings.

The Rovers boss was involved in discussions over finalising a deal for a midfielder which could be announced as soon as Thursday while the confirmation of the loan deal for a player with Europa League experience is said to be imminent.

McCann is continuing to press ahead with a recruitment drive to form a squad of 18 senior players for the new campaign and is keen to have the vast majority of his business done by the time the group report back for pre-season testing next Thursday.

Hull are also keen to have their business completed in regards to their new manager by the time the Tigers squad returns for pre-season on Monday

Should they be serious over their interest in McCann, a formal approach is likely to come over the next day.

Current Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom is said to have been sounded out by Hull last week to replace Adkins, who departed earlier this month after rejecting a new contract, saying his and the club’s ‘futures did not align.’